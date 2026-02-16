Breaking: Police: Woman dead after shots fired during burglary in Tipp City

WATCH: Dayton Contemporary Dance Company previews “Black by Popular Demand”

Credit: David Sherman, Video Producer | Russell Florence Jr, Reporter

Dancers from Dayton Contemporary Dance Company rehearse selections from “Black by Popular Demand,” honoring Black history, resilience and community.
