Breaking: Dillard’s opens for business at Beavercreek’s Mall at Fairfield Commons

WATCH: Dillard's opens at The Mall at Fairfield Commons

Credit: Bryant Billing

A new Dillard's location opened at The Mall at Fairfield Commons on Thursday, March 19, 2026.
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