Watch: Drone video shows Fuyao fire in daylight

On Monday morning, firefighters were still working to extinguish a large fire that occurred at Fuyao Glass America in Moraine.
The flames tearing through the roof of the automotive glass company’s production complex Sunday could be seen for miles. The fire started around 8:30 p.m. at the plant on West Stroop Road and flames were still burning after midnight, Moraine Fire Marshal Doug Hatcher said.
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