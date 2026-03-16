WATCH: Grease a problem for area wasterwater treatment facilities, especially during Lent

Credit: Bryant Billing

Hardened grease can clog pipes and cause backups in sewers. Montgomery County sees an increase of grease in wastewater during Lent. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
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