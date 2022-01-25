Hamburger icon
dayton-daily-news logo
X

WATCH: Greene County deputy nearly hit on icy road

caption arrowCaption
A Greene County sheriff's deputy was nearly struck by a vehicle that lost control on an icy road. Cruiser cam caught the incident.

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top