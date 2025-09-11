Breaking: Rifle recovered in the search for Charlie Kirk’s killer as FBI releases photos of person of interest

WATCH: Investigators wheel machines out of Huber Heights pool hall

In Other News
1
Machines removed from Huber Heights pool hall amid ongoing...
2
AES Ohio opens door to new ‘Gift of Power’ financial aid applications
3
Dayton VA to ‘stand down’ for veterans Friday
4
Kettering Health plans for Fayette County facility
5
4 taken into custody after chase involving stolen SUV ends in Xenia