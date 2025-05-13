WATCH: Jail video shows events that led to Christian Black’s death

Attorney’s for Black’s family say he was murdered, and released dozens of videos obtained from the sheriff’s office showing Black’s time at the jail after he was taken into custody March 23 after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle on Interstate 70 in Englewood. Emergency crews reportedly took him to a local hospital for treatment, then to the Montgomery County Jail.

Black was in the jail for more than 24 hours. The Dayton Daily News has edited together videos from his stay to show what happened while Black was there, from when he was booked in to when he was removed in an ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Watch the video above.