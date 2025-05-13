Breaking: WATCH: Jail video shows events that led to Christian Black’s death

WATCH: Jail video shows events that led to Christian Black’s death

Credit: Edited by Bryant Billing

Local News
By
15 minutes ago
X

Christian Black, 25, died in March after an altercation at the Montgomery County Jail. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office ruled his death a homicide as a result of mechanical and positional asphyxiation.

Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck said 10 jail staff were placed on paid administrative leave while the investigation continues. He added that this is a procedural step and not an implication of guilt.

Attorney’s for Black’s family say he was murdered, and released dozens of videos obtained from the sheriff’s office showing Black’s time at the jail after he was taken into custody March 23 after allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle on Interstate 70 in Englewood. Emergency crews reportedly took him to a local hospital for treatment, then to the Montgomery County Jail.

Black was in the jail for more than 24 hours. The Dayton Daily News has edited together videos from his stay to show what happened while Black was there, from when he was booked in to when he was removed in an ambulance to Miami Valley Hospital, where he was later declared dead.

Watch the video above.

Explore‘We have seen no justice’: Community calls for change at Montgomery County Jail

In Other News
1
Beavercreek’s Woolpert acquires British aerial mapping firm
2
Ohio bill with COVID-era roots backs patient’s ‘right to try’...
3
Women are sisters for life after kidney donation
4
Hunters Path subdivision in Clayton to get 97 new home lots
5
At least 1 dead after crash between car, motorcycle in Dayton

About the Author

Follow Josh Sweigart on facebookFollow Josh Sweigart on twitter

Josh Sweigart is an investigative reporter at the Dayton Daily News. His stories have focused on government waste, fraud, abuse and accountability in southwest Ohio, as well as the statehouse and U.S. Capitol.