Breaking: Judge: Attack of security guard ‘something out of a horror movie’

WATCH: Security guard blinded in attack forgives her assailant

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Security guard Gloria Courtney who was blinded in an October 2023 attack in the Premier Health building in downtown Dayton forgives her attacker James Fickling.
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