Breaking: Dillard’s opens for business at Beavercreek’s Mall at Fairfield Commons

WATCH: Shackled Caleb Flynn signs papers after arraignment for aggravated murder in wife's death

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

Caleb Flynn, a former music pastor and 'American Idol" contestant is accused of killing his wife, Ashley Flynn, and staging it to look like a home invasion.
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