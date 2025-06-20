WATCH: SWAT arrests Kettering man while investigating missing person case

Investigators had a warrant to search Smith’s home in connection to a missing woman, Nicole Slusser, according to Kettering police.

Smith also had a warrant for a separate domestic violence case.

Slusser was reported as missing to Kettering police on June 2, but there was not enough evidence to confirm she was missing, police said.

A week later, police received additional information and entered the 40-year-old woman as missing.

Smith is Slusser’s ex-boyfriend. Her family hasn’t spoken to her since December, but potential witnesses said they man have seen Slusser as recently as April, according to police.

Kettering Regional SWAT and Kettering police went to serve the warrants on Mini Court around 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Three people exited the house and confirmed Smith was inside, Kettering police Chief Christopher Protsman said.

“The SWAT team tried many tactics to have him exit, but he refused, and they used drones to search for him inside,” he said. “After several hours, the Dayton SWAT team was called in to assist and other tactics were used, including introducing chemical munitions into the home.”

A secondary search around 6 p.m. showed Smith was hiding in a closet. Detectives took Smith into custody. He was initially transported to the hospital before being booked into the Montgomery County Jail Friday afternoon.

Protsman said there were hoarding conditions in the house, making it difficult to find Smith.

While searching the property Wednesday morning, detectives found possible human remains in the backyard.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office responded and confirmed the remains were human.

The identity is unknown as of Friday.

The residence has a history of domestic violence Protsman said. The city’s Planning and Development Department has also responded to the address.

Smith is facing strangulation and obstructing official business charges in Kettering Municipal Court.

He’s accused of strangling a woman until she lost consciousness on March 22, according to an affidavit. Smith allegedly strangled her again on June 1.