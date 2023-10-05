WATCH: Traffic cameras show vehicles fleeing Miami Twp. drive-by shooting

Traffic cameras in Moraine captured two vehicles believed to be involved in a drive-by shooting incident in Miami Twp. in which nearly 90 shots were fired.

No injuries were reported in the Sept. 26 shooting.

The video shows a dark blue Nissan Maxima and dark-colored GMC truck driving through Moraine following the drive-by shooting in Miami Twp. At one point, the vehicles can be seen pulling up to a red light in the left turn lane before going straight.

Miami Twp. police said Wednesday there are no updates in the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

Police responded to the 6100 block of Verdi Drive around 8:04 a.m. on Sept. 26 after a man called 911 and said his house had been shot.

The caller said there were kids in the house at the time of the shooting, but no one was injured, according to dispatch records.

Police previously said people from at least two vehicles were believed to have open fired at the house. Officers found approximately 90 shell casings that came from multiple guns.

“We believe the suspects specifically targeted this residence,” Miami Twp. police Sgt. Paul Nienhaus said. “This appears to be an isolated incident.”