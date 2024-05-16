WATCH: Video shows Dayton officer stuck in fleeing car during traffic stop

Around 10 p.m. Monday, Officer Ashley Frey and Officer Madeline Ambrose conducted a traffic stop on a Honda Civic with expired tags near Bierce Avenue and South Torrence Street.

During the video, officers can be heard asking Still to stop moving things around inside the car before telling him to step outside.

One of the officers opened the car door and Still pulled it shut and said, “Ma’am I’m not going to do that.”

Frey and Ambrose opened the door again and began to pull Still out of the car.

When Frey reached over to undo Still’s seat belt, he tried to speed up while she was still in the vehicle, according to court records.

Dash camera footage showed Frey inside the vehicle, struggling with Still as they attempted to control the car. The car crashed into a pickup truck, which shut Frey inside the car, according to court records.

Ambrose ran to the car and attempted to open the passenger door, but it was locked. The car reversed briefly and then Ambrose was able to break the passenger window.

The car then accelerated forward again, crashing into a tree. The airbags deployed as a result of the crash.

Still then got out of the car and fled on foot. One of the officers deployed a Taser, but Still managed to briefly evade police.

While on foot, Still dropped a bag that he later told detectives contained cocaine, according court records.

Two other officers found Still in the area hiding under a handicap ramp in a yard. A resident’s dog had bitten him.

Frey was taken to the hospital and treated and released, according to police. Still was also transported to the hospital before he was booked into the Montgomery County Jail.

While Still said he was shot at, police reported no shots were fired during the incident. He also did not have any broken ribs due to his interaction with police.

“Unfortunately, this is an example of how quickly situations can escalate and become dangerous for our officers,” read a statement from the police department. “Fortunately, all parties involved in this incident were not more seriously injured.”