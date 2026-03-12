WATCH: Woman arrested after car hits Dayton police cruiser, leading to chase

While in a driveway, the vehicle had its backup lights on. The officer used the cruiser’s air horn in addition to its overhead lights to try and alert the driver to put the car in park.

Video showed the car back up and hit the cruiser before pulling back into the driveway and reversing again. The car then drove through a yard and fled from police.

Multiple officers pursued the vehicle. Stop stick tire deflation devices were used during the chase, according to police.

“The pursuit lasted less than 15 minutes and came to an end after a successful precision immobilization technique,” police said.

At least three police cruisers surrounded the car. Officers took the driver, a 36-year-old woman, into custody.

The car was also believed to have fled from a traffic stop on March 6, according to police. It’s not clear if the same driver was involved.