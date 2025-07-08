Watching your trash: Local city using AI-equipped trucks to scan recycling

“Reducing contamination in our recycling system lowers processing costs and improves the overall efficiency of our collection,” City Manager Wayne Davis said in a statement regarding the AI pilot program. “This technology allows us to target problem areas, educate residents and make better use of city resources.”

Residents whose items don’t meet the guidelines will be notified via a personalized postcard, one that tells them which items are not accepted and provides tips on proper recycling.

The total contract amount for the project is $74,945, which is entirely funded through a Montgomery County Solid Waste District grant, Centerville spokeswoman Kate Bostdorff told this news outlet.

The project launched Monday, Bostdorff said.

“A couple of the trucks have been collecting baseline recycling data, and we have been working through software training for a few weeks now,” she said.

Acceptable items under the city’s recycling guide include paper, cardboard, plastic bottles and tubs, metal cans, glass bottles and cartons. All items should be clean, empty and loose inside the container, the city said.

Items such as plastic bags, foam packaging, food waste, “tanglers” like cords or hoses and soiled paper should not be placed in recycling carts, according to Centerville.

“Residents who consistently follow guidelines will help ensure Centerville’s recycling stream remains clean, efficient and cost-effective,” the city said.

Centerville said it will continually evaluate how well the AI system works and use what it learns during the pilot project to “guide future program enhancements.”