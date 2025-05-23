Water main break causes road closures in Beavercreek

Police said people should seek an alternate route.

A detour is in place where westbound traffic should follow Darst Road to Barberry Boulevard, continue to Chalfonte Drive and proceed to Sylvania Drive, according to the city of Beavercreek in a Facebook post.

Eastbound traffic should follow the reverse route.

“County crews are on site and have begun repair work,” the city said. “At this time, there is no estimated timeframe for reopening. We will provide an update once available.”