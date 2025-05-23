Water main break causes road closures in Beavercreek

Indian Ripple Road at Apple Blossom Drive, Woodcroft Trail and Darst Road are closed due a water main break, according to an alert issued by the Beavercreek Police Department early this morning.
Police said people should seek an alternate route.
A detour is in place where westbound traffic should follow Darst Road to Barberry Boulevard, continue to Chalfonte Drive and proceed to Sylvania Drive, according to the city of Beavercreek in a Facebook post.
Eastbound traffic should follow the reverse route.
“County crews are on site and have begun repair work,” the city said. “At this time, there is no estimated timeframe for reopening. We will provide an update once available.”
In Other News
1
City of Dayton apologizes for fireworks display that surprised and...
2
LIVE UPDATES: City releases apology to residents upset by unannounced...
3
Some downtown Dayton businesses say foot traffic is low with NATO...
4
Traffic steady among Dayton roads, highways as NATO assembly reconvenes...
5
Signatures collected for Vandalia housing development referendum are...
About the Author