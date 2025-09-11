Water main break causes traffic detour on Ohio 725

A water main break near 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road (Ohio 725) is affecting eastbound traffic during the morning commute, according to Montgomery County Environmental Services.
All eastbound lanes of Ohio 725 in the affected area are being detoured, MCES said in a release. Westbound lanes remain open at this time.
At McEwen Road, eastbound traffic will be detoured south on McEwen Road. From there, drivers will turn east onto West Spring Valley Road, then continue north on Paragon Road. The detour route reconnects with Miamisburg-Centerville Road, allowing motorists to resume their original direction.
MCES said drivers should expect delays, allow extra travel time and seek alternate routes if possible.
Crews are on-site working to repair the water main, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available, MCES said.
