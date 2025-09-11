Water main break causes traffic detour on Ohio 725

At McEwen Road, eastbound traffic will be detoured south on McEwen Road. From there, drivers will turn east onto West Spring Valley Road, then continue north on Paragon Road. The detour route reconnects with Miamisburg-Centerville Road, allowing motorists to resume their original direction.

MCES said drivers should expect delays, allow extra travel time and seek alternate routes if possible.

Crews are on-site working to repair the water main, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available, MCES said.