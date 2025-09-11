Breaking: Authorities search for conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s killer but provide little about motive

Water main break causes traffic detour on Ohio 725

A water main break near 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road (Ohio 725) is affecting eastbound traffic during the morning commute, according to a release from Montgomery County Environmental Services.

A water main break near 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road (Ohio 725) is affecting eastbound traffic during the morning commute, according to a release from Montgomery County Environmental Services.
Local News
By
18 minutes ago
X

A water main break near 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road (Ohio 725) is affecting eastbound traffic during the morning commute, according to Montgomery County Environmental Services.

All eastbound lanes of Ohio 725 in the affected area are being detoured, MCES said in a release. Westbound lanes remain open at this time.

At McEwen Road, eastbound traffic will be detoured south on McEwen Road. From there, drivers will turn east onto West Spring Valley Road, then continue north on Paragon Road. The detour route reconnects with Miamisburg-Centerville Road, allowing motorists to resume their original direction.

ExploreMiamisburg High honors 9/11 victims with memorial stair climb

MCES said drivers should expect delays, allow extra travel time and seek alternate routes if possible.

Crews are on-site working to repair the water main, and updates will be provided as more information becomes available, MCES said.

In Other News
1
AFRL directs $747 million in work to Beavercreek contractor
2
GE Aerospace to invest $300M into Beta Technologies, a Joby Aviation...
3
Try small bites from 7 restaurants at ‘Taste of the Oregon’ Saturday in...
4
Should private employers be allowed to ask about criminal backgrounds...
5
WATCH: A somber tribute for 9/11 victims with a Miamisburg bleacher...

About the Author

Follow Eric Schwartzberg on facebookFollow Eric Schwartzberg on twitter