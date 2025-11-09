Water main break in Dayton Sunday

People on social media said the water main break is near a Dollar General and some residents’ water was cut with repairs estimated for 12 to 14 hours.

“Currently, we do have crews on scene working to close valves in this general area to isolate the break,” Shade said. “Once we are able to get a complete shut down of the water, we will know if anyone is impacted by the shut down as it relates to their water service. At this point, we do not believe anyone is without water.”

Shade said once crews isolate the leak, they will begin excavation to determine the extent of the repairs that will be needed and will have a better idea on the length of the repairs.

Crews will be on scene until repairs are completed and water service is restored.

“At this point, there is no boil advisory issued,” he said. “We will make that determination at a later point and notify anyone that is impacted with the advisory information.”