Water main break reported near Trotwood-Jefferson Twp. border

Montgomery County is asking motorists to avoid the area of West Third Street and state Route 49 following a water main break Wednesday morning.
The Montgomery County Environmental Services is responding to the intersection.
The water main break is at West Third Street and state Route 49, near the edge of Trotwood and Jefferson Twp. and the Montgomery County Fairgrounds.
Motorists should avoid the area while crews work to make repairs.
