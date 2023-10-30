Water main project to close Bellefontaine Road for 3 weeks in Huber Heights

Beginning Tuesday, Bellefontaine Road from Shull Road to Centerpoint 70 Boulevard will be closed for three weeks for installation of a new water main in Huber Heights.
The roads will be closed until Friday, Nov. 17. as part of the East Water Main Extension Project, according to a statement from the City of Huber Heights.
Shull Road will be open going west to Carriage Hill Park.
Centerpoint 70 Boulevard will be open going east to the commercial park.
