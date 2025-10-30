Wawa buys Moraine properties - including former Big Boy site - to build convenience store, gas station

A 5,338-square-foot Frisch’s Big Boy restaurant had operated on the nearly 1.3-acre site for nearly 60 years before it closed in 2023 .

Moraine Land Associates also purchased a two-story, brick apartment building at 2705 Lehigh Place from Highdale LLC for $950,000 Oct. 9, auditor’s office records show.

Although the popularity of Frisch’s has waned over the years, the real estate it secured has only gotten stronger, according to Joshua Rothstein, vice president of sales and leasing for Onsite Retail Group, which represented the seller in the deal.

“Our job was to market the site to buyers who could realize it’s prominence, visibility and accessibility,” Rothstein told Dayton Daily News. “With the rapid expansion of the gas stations and convenience stores today, we know the active developers who are looking for opportunities like this, and we’re thrilled to help deliver a great use back to Moraine that’ll bring this site back to life.”

Wawa is a chain with more than 1,100 locations. It opened its first Ohio store in April in Butler County’s Liberty Twp.