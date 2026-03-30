Wawa plans new Trotwood location

The site is the former location of Taste restaurant.

Mayor Yvette Page, in a press release announcing the news, emphasized the importance of the investment for the community’s continued growth.

“We are excited for the opportunity to welcome Wawa as they become part of Trotwood’s business community,” Page said. “This project reflects continued interest in our city and supports our vision for growth, job creation, and expanded amenities for our residents and visitors.”

City Manager Quincy Pope highlighted the city’s role in advancing the project.

“This approval reflects the coordinated effort of our staff, planning commission, and partners to move projects forward efficiently and responsibly,” Pope said in the release. “We are committed to creating a development-ready environment that supports quality investment and ensures projects like Wawa can move from concept to reality in a way that benefits the entire community.”

The project represents a continued commitment by the city of Trotwood and Trotwood Community Improvement Corporation to revitalize key commercial corridors, attract national and regional brands, and enhance the overall quality of life for residents and visitors, according to TCIC Director Chad Downing.

“The attraction of Wawa reflects Trotwood’s intentional and coordinated economic development strategy — one that prioritizes the attraction of industrial employers, the growth of commercial corridors, and the expansion of quality housing opportunities,” Downing said. “This is a major win for the Salem Avenue corridor and will enhance and support other investments and redevelopment efforts already underway in this part of the community.”

Additional project details, including construction timelines, were not immediately available.

In 2023, Wawa announced plans to open around 60 stores in Ohio over the next decade.

Montgomery County’s first Wawa gas station opened in Huber Heights last year. Plans are also underway for new locations in Moraine and Fairborn.

Based in Pennsylvania, Wawa is a gas station chain that touts custom-made sandwiches, breakfast items, fresh baked goods and specialty drinks, along with traditional convenience store offerings.