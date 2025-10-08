Wayne Ave closed after tree falls on road, crushes occupied car

Part of Wayne Avenue in Dayton is closed after a massive tree fell on the road, crushing one car and resulting in the damage of another vehicle.
The tree appears to have hit two cars — burying one traveling in the southbound lane — and knocked down power lines and Greater Dayton RTA trolley lines. The tree knocked out power, lights and traffic signals on Wayne Avenue, which led to the closure of Walgreens pharmacy and Esther Price.
The road was closed from Gebhart Street to Glencoe Avenue as of around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The tree was in the yard of a home on the 1600 block of Wayne Avenue, just north of Esther Price candies.
It’s unclear if there were any injuries. Emergency and public works crews are on the scene.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
About the Author