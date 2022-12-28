BreakingNews
1 dead after person hit by SUV in Dayton; Wayne Avenue closed
dayton-daily-news logo
X

Wayne Avenue fatal pedestrian strike

© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top