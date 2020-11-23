IDEAS: When it comes to politics, we have differences and we have hope.

Our usual Thursday golf game of 8 to 12 was rained out a few weeks before the election. After golf, we often go for a beer and food at an establishment that has outdoor seating. On that rainy day, three of us decided to gather anyway for camaraderie and just to get out of the house.
Politically, we covers a wide spectrum. Some are strong Trump supporters and some are ardent Biden advocates. Some lean left most of the time while others lean right. A few are independent and go with gut feelings in a close race.
All of us are retired or semi-retired college-educated white males who have been successful in our chosen fields. We joke and jab and share stories of family, travel, health, culture, and personal projects. We’ve tended to stay away from politics over the decades except for occasional passing comments because we are aware of our differences of opinion in these highly contentious times.
On that rainy evening, with just three of us at the table, the barriers came down. I favored Biden, another favored Trump, and the third was still on the fence, undecided.
We spoke honestly and from personal conviction and experience about the candidates and the issues. We raised our voices and saw fire in each other’s eyes. We each explained the perceived strengths of our favored candidate, and we each admitted weaknesses and drawbacks in the man we each support. Our “neutral” friend voiced opinions and observations about both Biden and Trump that were tearing him apart. At the end of the evening, we essentially held our ground but expressed respect for the other two men at the table and where they were coming from.
I have been reflecting a great deal on our conversation and the election that followed. More than 145 million Americans cast their ballots, a great statement about the health of our seemingly fragile democracy. With so much division, how do we move forward together? How will a slightly Democratic House of Representatives and (most likely) slightly Republican Senate work together to pass any kind of meaningful legislation on the issues we all care about?
Going back to my golf group, I started to think about all we have in common. We all love our families and would do anything in our power to help them to be successful, productive, and happy. We all respect and generally follow the Judeo-Christian principles we were brought up with. We all love our country and want all Americans to enjoy life, liberty, and their personal and communal pursuit of happiness regardless of race, color, or creed.
We want justice for all and fair enforcement of the rule of law. We all want the pandemic to end soon and are taking personal measures to safeguard ourselves and others.
Can Biden and Harris, alongside Pelosi and Schumer, work with McConnell and McCarthy to find common ground and compromise solutions on the economy, health care, social justice, infrastructure, environmental protection/climate change, and immigration?
We can only hope.
Jim Brooks is a retired high school English teacher who writes, coaches tennis, and tutors immigrants. Guest columns are submitted or requested fact-based opinion pieces typically of 300 to 450 words.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR
HAPPY DIWALI ― Dr. Jhansi Koduri
Today is Diwali, a joyous holiday celebrated by Hindus, Sikhs, and Jains all around the world. Referred to by many as the Festival of Lights, the word Diwali comes from the Sanskrit word ‘Deepavali’ which means ‘row of lights.” The moon calendar says it marks the beginning of the new year. Diwali symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, light over darkness, knowledge over ignorance, and hope over despair. It celebrates the lord Rama returning from 14 years of exile after having defeated the evil king Ravana, According to Hindu mythology.