Weekend protests, planned downtown additions and more local headlines

🏙️Downtown additions: The Centre City building in downtown Dayton is getting closer to beginning its new life as “The Mainline” apartment building with 121 units and a new commercial space. The Dayton city commission approved a $2 million grant agreement with Centre City Residential LLC, which is a subsidiary of Centre City building developer the Model Group. You can read more in our story from Sydney Dawes here.

🤝 New initiative partnership: Daybreak, a youth shelter and social services organization, will be partnering with the state of Ohio and Dayton police on a new initiative to help runaway youth. Samantha Wildow reports that, later this summer, Daybreak will lead non-police response efforts for youth who repeatedly run away or go missing from care, using a human trafficking screening tool and other trauma-informed services, according to the organization.

🚧Local road work: Road repairs in Clayton will happen today and tomorrow, with one road remaining closed. Meanwhile, Greg Lynch has a list of some traffic alerts and construction updates throughout the region for us this week.

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at jeremy.ratliff@coxinc.com.

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LOCAL NEWS

• Wawa plans new Trotwood location

• Dormant Frisch’s poised for redevelopment 18 months after evictions forced closures

• 17% sales tax? Warren County looking at possible property tax alternatives

LIFE

• Why Buc-ee’s is worth the stop — and good for the Dayton region

• At Runners Plus, it’s about the fit

• GEM CITY FAMILY: Easter, according to a mother

SPORTS

• Archdeacon: As March Madness plays on, Jim Jabir embraces life’s final chapter with grace

• Dragons: Duno, Sanchez, Faile expected to be on opening-day roster

• McCoy: Suarez bomb gives Reds lead, bullpen holds onto it in 3-2 win over Red Sox

NATION & WORLD

• Trump mulls seizing Iran’s Kharg Island oil terminal even as talks show progress

• Trump says he has ‘no problem’ with Russian oil tanker bringing relief to Cuba despite blockade

• Spain begins Holy Week with processions, palm branches and familiar faces

LOCAL HERO: Dayton mail carrier honored for saving shooting victim’s life

Our Sydney Dawes brings us an emotional story about a Dayton mail carrier who was delivering mail on a summer day last year when she heard a customer on her route screaming for help from inside his house.

When Sydney Billingsley went to the door, she saw a man who had been shot multiple times. He told her he had been robbed and needed help. You can read what happens next.

As Dawes writes, “Billingsley and other heroic letter carriers from across the nation were recently honored by the National Association of Letter Carriers at an event in Washington, D.C.”