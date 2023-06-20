Weekend vote ends two-week mechanical workers strike in Dayton area

Members of the United Association (UA) of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry Local 162 voted Saturday to end a two-week strike, approving a contract covering some 25 Dayton-area employers, a union manager said Tuesday.

The contract covered work with employers like Starco, Rieck Services, Debra-Kuempel, Inc. and businesses who are part of the Mechanical Contractors Association of Greater Dayton, a trade association representing mechanical, plumbing and HVAC and refrigeration contractors in the Dayton area.

“We voted to ratify a new contract,” said Mark Terrill, business manager with UA Local 162. “It was the end of our new contract, and we had not come to a settlement yet. We were just looking for fair wages and benefits.”

About 500 local unit members went on strike, he said. About 150 walked picket lines each day.

“Everybody is back to work, and we’re pretty happy with the settlement,” Terrill said.

The strike began on the evening of June 1. The local did not publicize the strike while it happened.

“We were still pretty friendly and at the table,” Terrill added. “We just didn’t want to throw it out there in case it went sideways for either party.”

The local includes members working in Montgomery, Greene, Preble, Darke, Miami, Clinton, Fayette, Clark and Champaign counties.