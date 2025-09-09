‘Welcoming Week’ celebrating immigrants launches Friday, Dayton program scheduled

More than 26,000 immigrants live and work in Montgomery County, making up roughly 5% of the county’s overall population, Dayton Daily News’ Making Dayton Home series found. And 2023 U.S. Census data estimates roughly 8,400 immigrants are based in Dayton alone.

Welcome Dayton, a city initiative geared toward helping non-native residents integrate into the community, will be hosting the “Stories We Share” open house at Dayton Metro Library’s main branch on Thursday, Sept. 18 from 5-7 p.m.

This event will highlight stories that were submitted by immigrants who now call the Dayton-area home, said Welcome Dayton coordinator Jeannette Horwitz. Some of these community members have been featured in an article series on Welcome Dayton’s website and in a picture mural on the Third National Bank building, at 34 N. Main St., facing Courthouse Square in downtown Dayton.

These local community servants, entrepreneurs and more will be at the forum and taking questions from curious residents.

Horwitz said Welcome Dayton will be running a social media campaign through Welcoming Week, and Dayton Metro Library is also preparing a book display for the event with titles related to immigrants and immigration.

Ohio has seen a 30% population increase among immigrants in the last decade.

Launched in 2012 by the nonprofit Welcoming America, the weeklong initiative provides local organizations the opportunity to host events that foster connections between immigrants and native-born residents.

The city of Dayton was the first city to be “certified welcoming” in the U.S. in 2017 and was recertified in 2023.