‘We’re here to help:’ Miami Valley Meals, partner agencies feed thousands for Thanksgiving

Thousands of Dayton-area residents will have a homecooked meal on Thanksgiving thanks to the chefs, staff and volunteers of Miami Valley Meals, a local organization whose sole purpose is to serve those in need.

For the fourth year in a row, Miami Valley Meals distributed the ready-to-heat meals on Wednesday during its Turkey Takeaway event, which offered pick-up opportunities at six locations throughout the area.

“Our team and volunteers made over 13,000 meals,” Amanda DeLotelle, director of MVM, said Wednesday at the University of Dayton Arena distribution site. “We had over 100 volunteers help us prepare these meals, starting in October and working on Saturdays. It truly is a community event.”

Distributions were also held at Trotwood-Madison High School, Omega Baptist Church, EJ Brown Middle School, Fairborn Phoenix Foundation, and Have a Gay Day.

Each meal consists of traditional Thanksgiving fare prepared by MVM’s team of chefs, plus dessert provided by Dayton Cooks, a free culinary program hosted by Grace United Methodist Church.

Gracie Feldmiller was one of the volunteers distributing meals on Wednesday at the UD location. She said she’s been volunteering for MVM for nearly three years.

“Today has been really great; there was a long line wrapped around the arena when we got here,” Feldmiller said, noting that she has witnessed the significant need for services like these in the community.

“People can’t always afford to pay for (a Thanksgiving meal) themselves, especially with the prices of groceries right now,” she said. “Being able to go home with this meal, take the top off, read the directions and have something for Thanksgiving, I think is really impactful for the community.”

The drive-thru distribution was sponsored by Feast of Giving, an annual Dayton holiday tradition best known for its decade of hosting Thanksgiving dinner for over 7,000 guests annually from 2009 to 2019.

The in-person Thanksgiving events were paused indefinitely after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, at which time the organization began supporting similar efforts by MVM, DeLotelle said.

“We knew the FOG couldn’t happen that year, so we stepped up to make meals,” she said. “We understand that it’s not the same because the FOG is a sit-down community event but this was the next best thing, and we wanted to make sure that people were still getting food.”

Teresa Newsome picked up 13 meals for an acquaintance whom she knew could use the help.

“She takes care of a lot of her grandkids,” Newsome said of the woman. “But she’s on oxygen and in a wheelchair, so she’s not able to get a meal together herself.”

Newsome said she knew the woman was in search for a turkey to prepare for the holiday but that the free meals would be a surprise.

“She doesn’t know I’m doing anything,” Newsome said. “I’m really thankful for (this event) and that I’m able to take these to her.”

Scott DeBolt, executive director of UD Arena, said the university has been involved in annual food distribution events for years, including volunteer efforts with the Feast of Giving and most recently providing logistical support for the Turkey Takeaway.

“It’s always been the university’s goal to be a community partner and the UD Arena was built as a community venue,” DeBolt said Wednesday, highlighting the location’s role during the pandemic as a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site. “When they stopped doing the Feast of Giving and created the parking lot pick-up event, we were happy to jump in and help.”

MVM continues to provide bulk meals to charity organizations for distribution throughout the year to help meet the needs of those who are food insecure in the Dayton community.

DeLotelle noted there are many different reasons someone may be food insecure, which can range from being out of work due to an accident or illness, or simply living paycheck to paycheck and being unable to make ends meet.

“There are many people who are one paycheck away from needing assistance,” she said. “We’re not here to judge why people need to come to this line, all we know is that they’re hungry and we’re here to help.”