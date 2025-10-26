Historic West Alexandria building destroyed in fire

“Last night, many witnessed a piece of history go up in flames in downtown West Alexandria. It was surreal to watch, but equally incredible to see our local fire stations come together in full force,” states a Facebook post from Rep. Rodney Creech, R-West Alexandria.

“As the fire was nearing containment, Adam Bowen brought in his trackhoe to help tear down the building. Just as he was making progress, the ground gave way, and he found himself heading toward the basement. After about 90 minutes of effort, L&L Towing managed to pull him out, and Adam didn’t hesitate and was back to work immediately,” Creech’s post said.

“Fire departments from the City of Brookville, City of Eaton, and Farmersville brought in their ladder trucks, while Lewisburg and Shawnee joined forces with West Alexandria to battle the blaze,” Creech’s post reads.

An online fundraiser created Sunday indicates the building was planned to become a community center.

No other information is available. This story will be updated when more comes from officials.