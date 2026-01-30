West Carrollton approves 3% annual pay raises for police

In the bargaining agreement with the West Carrollton Police Association, which is the union for patrol officers and detectives, it includes the following updates:

3% wage increases for each year of the three-year collective bargaining unit.

New longevity benefit: On the first pay period following an employee’s 10-year anniversary as a full-time member of the police department, the employee shall be paid $2,000, minus applicable taxes and withholdings. For all employees who have already attained 10 years of service as of the date of ratification of this agreement, those employees will receive their 10-year anniversary payment no later than March 1, 2026.

Bereavement leave was updated to include “Step-grandparent” – a provision that was already included in West Carrollton’s employee bereavement leave.

Specifies a 12-month probationary period from the time that an employee is hired and obtains the qualifying Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy certification.

The city’s collective bargaining agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police of the Ohio Labor Council Inc., which covers police sergeants, also includes the 3% annual wage increases, adds the new longevity benefit and adds “step-grandparent” to the bereavement policy.

Other notable changes to the FOP agreement different from the agreement with the West Carrollton Police Association include:

Increasing the notice from 48 hours to 72 hours for when charges are brought before a police sergeant as part of a pre-disciplinary hearing.

Bargaining unit members in good standing will be allowed to purchase their duty weapon for $1 upon retirement.

The 3% wage increases are similar to what’s been seen throughout Ohio police departments.

The average negotiated wage increase for police in Ohio was 3.55% in 2025, with the projected average increase of 3.45% for 2026, according to a recent State Employment Relations Board fact-finding report for Ohio.