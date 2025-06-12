West Carrollton extends cannabis business ban amid ongoing legal uncertainty

The city first enacted a ban in December 2023 after Ohio voters approved legal cannabis. Officials said they needed time to study the new law and its impact on the community.

The ban was extended in August 2024 because the state had not yet finished setting the rules for how cannabis businesses should operate.

West Carrollton officials said they need more time to thoroughly assess the matter before deciding if cannabis businesses will be allowed in the city.

City Council, according to a resolution unanimously approved by council Tuesday, “has determined it to be in the best interest for the health, safety and welfare for the citizens of West Carrollton to further extend the current moratorium.”

While Ohio law allows adults to use and possess cannabis, cities can still decide whether to allow businesses that sell or produce it to operate in their jurisdiction.