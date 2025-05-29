West Carrollton honors ‘Mr. Charlie’ for legacy of kindness

Known affectionately by families and children alike as ‘Mr. Charlie,’ Gau has spent years repairing donated bicycles and buying parts out of his pocket to ensure that every child has the chance to ride, according to Yvonne Concepcion, the city’s communication manager.

“To know Charlie is to know what community truly means,” Concepcion said. “Thanks to his dedication, hundreds of children in West Carrollton have received free, safe bikes, many for the very first time.”

A 2021 Dayton Daily News article article highlighted how Gau started working on bicycles at around age 10 in West Dayton, often repairing his stolen paper route bike to keep make it rideable again.

Gau also runs a repair station at city events like Bicycle Fun Day, but his generosity extends beyond bikes.

He volunteers weekly with Planting Seeds, an area nonprofit that provides furniture to families in need. Through his efforts, many local homes have received beds and tables. He also assists in food distribution to area families.

At community events, Gau operates a portable race car track. In addition, he served for many year on the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals.

“At 81 years old, Charlie is still out there doing the work — serving quietly, consistently and with a heart as big as West Carrollton itself,” Concepcion said. “Charlie Gau doesn’t just give back, he lifts people up.”

The Plaza of Fame award is a public recognition given by West Carrollton City Council recognizing current and former citizens of the city who “made a unique or special contribution to making the city a better place to live.”

The name of the person selected for the honor is engraved into a paver block in the designated Plaza of Fame area at the West Carrollton Civic Center.

Gau was nominated for the honor by two area residents: Jim Folker and the Rev. Lucas VanAusdoll, pastor at Church of the Lost & Found, who said Gau “has always gone above and beyond to help the community and surrounding area.”

”The City of West Carrollton would suffer without Mr. Charlie," VanAusdoll said.

Folker said Gau “embodies what a West Carrollton Plaza of Fame citizen should be.”

Gau sought to downplay his role in the bike-donating effort, and emphasized instead the efforts of local police departments and residents in contributing them.

“I had a lot of cooperation from a lot of people, so it’s not all about me, it’s all about people cooperating and working together,” he said.