West Carrollton picks Williams to fill vacant city council spot

Williams has more than a decade of experience in finance and public service.

“I just want to say ‘thank you’ to all of council for giving me this opportunity,” Williams said from her new spot on council Tuesday evening. “I’m excited to serve, and to be a part of this side of being in the community.”

Zennie’s term was set to expire Dec. 31, so Williams will need to put her name on the ballot this November to be able to have a chance to continue in the role.

Williams has worked as a senior financial analyst at Kettering Health since August 2023. Before that, she served as a finance specialist for the city of Miamisburg from May 2017 to August 2023 and an accounts payable clerk for Oakwood City Schools from September 2014 to May 2017.

Her community involvement includes more than 13 years on West Carrollton’s City Beautiful Commission. She also has held roles on the West Carrollton Waves Parent Board for six years — three years as a member and three years as president.

Additionally, she served on the West Carrollton Baseball Club Board for one year, and was PTO president for both Harry Russell Elementary and West Carrollton Early Childhood Center, holding each position for two years.

Williams earned an associate degree in accounting from Sinclair Community College.

West Carrollton Mayor Richard Barnhart congratulated Williams and welcomed her to council during Tuesday’s meeting.

“I think you’re going to be a great asset to council and to the citizens, for sure,” Barnhart said.

Williams was one of seven applicants that city council members considered for the vacant spot. The others were Abigayl Cochran, Chad McLaughlin, Richard Parker, Jessica Phillips, Nicholas Salyers and Sheila Ward.

Phillips withdrew her name from consideration June 11, according to the city.