West Carrollton schools seeks input about district’s future

In addition to the survey, the district will conduct outreach to the broader community and area workforce, “culminating in critical staff, student, parent and community input,” the district said in a release.

The resulting plan will be presented to West Carrollton Board of Education after Jan. 1, 2026, for final approval and administrative implementation, according to the district.

“We look forward to working with the community, our families, and our staff as we develop a plan for the direction of the school district and the success of our students,” District Superintendent Andrea Townsend said in the release.