West Carrollton schools seeks input about district’s future

West Carrollton City Schools is launching a strategic planning effort to help guide the district's future.
1 hour ago
West Carrollton City Schools is launching a strategic planning effort to help guide the district’s future.

The first step is a community-wide survey designed to gather feedback from families, staff, and local residents. The survey may be accessed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/WCarrollton.

In addition to the survey, the district will conduct outreach to the broader community and area workforce, “culminating in critical staff, student, parent and community input,” the district said in a release.

The resulting plan will be presented to West Carrollton Board of Education after Jan. 1, 2026, for final approval and administrative implementation, according to the district.

“We look forward to working with the community, our families, and our staff as we develop a plan for the direction of the school district and the success of our students,” District Superintendent Andrea Townsend said in the release.

To guide the process, the school board hired the Ohio School Boards Association to develop a long-term roadmap focused on student achievement and informed decision-making, according to the district.

