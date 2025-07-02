West Carrollton woman dies, 3 people injured after Warren County crash

A West Carrollton woman is dead and three people are injured after a crash in Warren County Tuesday afternoon.

Lisha M. Graham, 46, of West Carrollton, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Lebanon Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported around 2:30 p.m. on Ohio 123 at Robinson Vail Road in Franklin Twp., OSHP said.

Early investigation found that a 2006 Lexus ES was driving northbound on Robinson Vail Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign and crashed into a 2020 Hyundai Elantra, driven by Graham, that was driving southeast on Ohio 123. A 2015 GMC Sierra traveling northwest on Ohio 123 then also crashed into the Elantra, OSHP said.

Graham was the only person in the Elantra, and was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, the highway patrol said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the two other vehicles and a passenger from the GMC were all transported to Atrium Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash remains under investigation.

The highway patrol was joined on scene by the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin Twp. Fire/EMS and Steve’s Towing.

