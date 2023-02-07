University of Dayton-supported West Dayton incubator is accepting new microloan applications

With CityWide Development and the university’s student-run Flyer Consulting, the university’s Cultural Capital program also offers loan application assistance and other services.

More than $70,000 has been distributed to local entrepreneurs in industries such as education, janitorial services, retail, food and beauty.

Michel’le Curington, chief executive and owner of Fail Me Not Tutoring, received a microloan, the university’s release said.

“I am thankful for the opportunity to be able to invest in my vision and make it come to life,” Curington said in the release. “Not only did I apply for the microloan to help me now, but in the future as well. I believe it is a great start to building my business credit for some even bigger loans I may need to apply for in the future.”

Information on how to apply for a microloan is available online.