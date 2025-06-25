West Nile Virus detected in Dayton MetroPark mosquitoes

As a result, the public health agency said it would spray a mosquito insecticide called Duet at the park Tuesday at dusk, weather permitting. It said that the insecticide kills adult mosquitos, and said that people and pets may be outdoors while they spray, saying that it isn’t corrosive and doesn’t stain.

Public Health said that it isn’t uncommon for a mosquito to test positive for the virus, and there have been no cases of the virus in Montgomery County this year or last year, while in 2023 there were two.

There are no vaccines to prevent or medicine to treat the virus, but most people infected don’t feel sick, the agency said, adding that about one in five develop a fever and other symptoms and about one in 150 develop a serious, sometimes fatal illness.

To reduce the risk of contracting the virus, the agency advised residents to use insect repellant and wear long sleeves and pants to prevent bites. It also advised to make sure all gutters are clean and draining properly and eliminate standing water in your yard where mosquitos could lay eggs.