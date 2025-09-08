Westwood elementary adds game room to school

33 minutes ago
A West Dayton elementary school unveiled a gaming room inside the building this week, which the principal says will provide an incentive for students to attend school and for good behavior and grades.

Westwood Elementary principal SeMone Epps said she and the assistant principal, Dale Robinson, talked about ways to engage students and improve the school. This school year is her second at Westwood.

“I think one of the objectives for elementary is having students fall in love with school so that they have that foundation, they’re happy about it, they enjoy it, they see themselves in it for the long haul,” Epps said.

It’s also a way for the staff to connect with the students, Epps said. She likes to play chess, and enjoys teaching students how to play, so the game room includes a chess board. Teachers could play video games with students and build with Lego bricks, once the room is more set up.

“This will also be a safe place to try to get them to engage more with one another and work on some social skills,” Epps said.

Epps plans to bring in students from Meadowdale High School, which has a gaming career tech path, to work with students on coding. She said a local man has also expressed interest in teaching coding and building video games to the elementary school students.

Eris Cosby (top) plays a Sonic video game on Playstation 5 in the game room at Westwood Elementary School while Tyrone Gullatte watches on Thursday, Sept. 4 in Dayton. Cosby and Gullatte are both sixth graders and among students who played in the room in its first week after being unveiled. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Karaun Ward, a Westwood sixth-grade student, said he only recently was able to get into the room and started to set up and play the games with his friends. His favorite game so far was Astro’s Playroom, he said.

“I want people to come in and have fun,” he said. “Be on their best behavior.”

Epps said she was able to make the game room on a “shoestring” budget, of around $10,000 for the games, a wall mural done by a local artist, and the game systems. That money came from the school principal’s fund, which are funds Dayton Public Schools distributes to individual buildings for the principals to spend as they see fit for their school.

The district purchased gaming tables and chairs for about $27,000, but that was separate from the purchase made with the principal’s fund, Epps said. She estimated the total cost for the room at around $37,000.

Westwood has a new virtual reality room this year as well, another initiative that several other districts have started. The room lets students use virtual reality goggles to immerse themselves in science and social studies learning, Epps and Robinson said. That room cost more, around $47,000.

Other districts who have used this technology include Beavercreek, New Lebanon and Valley View. DPS used the VR goggles at other buildings, including EJ Brown, Wogaman, Wright Brothers and Belmont, to simulate career fields, a district spokeswoman said in January.

