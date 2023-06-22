TIPP CITY – A public library simply is a big part of any community lucky enough to have one, says Lisa Santucci, executive director of the Tipp City Public Library.

For Tipp City, the public library has been part of its landscape for a century.

The library and the community are celebrating that milestone with events, including an ice cream social held June 12 on Main Street in front of the library.

The celebration theme is “We’ve told your story for 100 years.” Other events this year include the library summer programming with the theme “all together now” and a salute to the library at this year’s Mum Festival when it will be the grand marshal.

The library was born nearby when the Women’s Civic Club of Tippecanoe City opened a library on the second floor of the former Municipal Building with 1,500 books and a staff of volunteers. The date was June 12, 1923. The women learned from staff at the Dayton Public Library, according to newspaper reports of the time.

A 1925 newspaper article talking about that event stated the women “decided a library was an important part of civic life” and “raise the large sum of $1,600″ by voluntary subscription.

The library became a city library with local tax support in 1926 with the library building dedicated at its current location in 1962. Land for the library was donated by John and Nellie Herr Smith in 1950 with additional land acquired. Additions have included a children’s room in 1982, renovation/addition for adult fiction and teen area in 1991.

The current collection consists of more than 59,500 books, 4,500 movies and 2,500 books on CD, plus 66 periodical titles.

How has the library changed in the past 100 years? "

“This is a hard question to answer but libraries may seem to be the same and not change but really all we do is change as our community needs change. Certain parts remain the same — access to materials, what they look like just changes,” said Santucci, director since 2016.

Mission Statement: The mission of the Tipp City Public Library is to preserve knowledge, provide information, and enrich the community.

Vision Statement: The Tipp City Public Library is an indispensable community resource and gateway to information, and providing materials and services for lifelong learning and cultural enrichment.

For more information on the library, visit tippcitylibrary.org.

Contact this contributing writer at nancykburr@aol.com