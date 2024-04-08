What a show! Eclipse awes Ohioans, visitors from across the country

Artificial intelligence and high technology might be the story of this decade, but Mother Nature reminded us Monday that she can stop us in our tracks with a show of her own.

For a few minutes on an otherwise bright April 8, 2024, the sky darkened, the temperature dropped, and thousands of people — lifelong locals and travelers from all corners of the country — stared at Miami Valley skies in awe.

In the moment, it didn’t matter who you were — 13-year-old Valentina Valencia Canizles was watching her first total solar eclipse, on her birthday. But it was the first total eclipse for Justin Kasper, too, and he’s one of the nation’s foremost solar experts, who was here visiting the Miami Valley.

Credit: Nick Graham Credit: Nick Graham

Kasper described eclipse totality being like the sun setting in every direction all at once. And those few minutes were amazing.

At 3:05 p.m. in Dayton, with light still mostly bright, some wondered if the eclipse would be all it was cracked up to be. Five minutes later, as people watched from parks, the Air Force museum, downtown parking lots and their own back yards, the question was answered.

Brenda Edwards, who drove from Virginia to watch the eclipse in Greenville, summed it up: “You knew it was coming, but wow, what a show!”