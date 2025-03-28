What are the Dayton Peace Accords?

The NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s visit to Dayton is in large part due to the Dayton Peace Accords held at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base nearly 30 years ago. What were they are why are they still important today?

The Dayton Peace Accords, also known as the Dayton Accords or the Bosnian Peace Accords, were negotiations that led to an agreement on Nov. 21, 1995 that put an end to the atrocities of the Bosnian war.

By the time of the talks, that war had lasted for almost four years. It had taken some 250,000 lives and created two million refugees — Europe’s bloodiest conflict since World War II.

The agreement hammered out after 21 days of negotiations at the Hope Hotel at WPAFB — formally signed a month later in Paris — stopped the war between Bosnian, Croat and Serb forces, and provided a constitution for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The Association for Diplomatic Studies and Training is collecting an oral history to mark the accords’ 30th anniversary.