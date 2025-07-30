What could civilian oversight look like at the county jail?

The coalition, in partnership with students with the University of Dayton Human Rights Center, analyzed how other jail facilities have seen civilian-led oversight efforts. The group announced its finished study during a virtual town hall meeting.

Earlier this month, the jail coalition submitted a petition to the Montgomery County commission and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office demanding civil oversight for the county’s jail. That petition had more than 2,000 signatures.

“Our ask was to come to the table with us. Take this seriously,” Montgomery County Jail Coalition co-chair Joel Pruce said.

A least 18 people have died in custody of the jail since 2015, according to the jail coalition.

In 2023, seven people died in jail custody. This was followed by one inmate death reported in 2024 and the March 2025 death of 25-year-old Christian Black, which was ruled a homicide by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

“We know that oversight is inadequate,” Pruce said. “We wouldn’t be in this position if they had adequate oversight.”

Existing oversight

Montgomery County Administrator Michael Colbert and Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck earlier this month issued a joint statement in response to the coalition’s petition, saying the jail has existing oversight from a few groups.

This oversight exists in different forms for the Montgomery County Jail on the federal, state and county levels. Locally, that oversight falls under the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Public Health – Montgomery County and Dayton and the Montgomery County grand jury.

Coalition members want a form of oversight that runs independently of government organizations, however.

Some professional organizations — like the American Correctional Association and National Commission on Correctional Healthcare — are also tasked with auditing correctional institutions. Montgomery County Jail has been accredited by both.

But these groups are not required to disclose any records to the public and can rely on self-reported information, the coalition’s study found. Membership organizations have also faced criticism regarding their accreditation processes, with concerns raised about conflicts of interest.

National examples

Civilian oversight is not a new practice. Civilian-led groups that oversee correctional institutions have been formed in New Jersey, Delaware, Washington and Arizona.

These groups, on average, have nine members, the study highlights. The composition of these groups varies.

Some have a mix of advocacy group representatives, local public officials and civilians. Others have featured some members who have been involved with the justice system as jail detainees.

UD Researcher Lydia Artz said she wants Montgomery County jail oversight to include a diverse board. This would include people with close ties to the incarceration system.

“We’re open to discussing with the board of county commissioners and the sheriff’s office what they would like as well,” she said. “The point is, we want to have a conversation with them.”

An independent group

Civilian oversight centers on transparency and accountability, as well as inclusion. It’s intended to run independently of government organizations and interest groups.

The civilian oversight group would review use-of-force incidents, audit health care services, advise on policies and procedures, and investigate complaints from detainees, families, and advocates, as proposed by the jail coalition. The group envisions that this committee would also be able to tour all parts of the jail without advance notice.

The study made 10 recommendations to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Montgomery County commission. These touch topics like independence, transparency, trauma, training and collaboration, among others.

“This is not a shopping list. This is not a menu to choose from,” Pruce said. “These are what we consider to be a complete and exhaustive proposal for oversight.”

Coalition members on Tuesday said they intend to deliver their study to county officials this week.