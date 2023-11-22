What Dayton area residents said they are thankful for this Thanksgiving

Some Dayton area residents say this Thanksgiving finds them thankful for family and friends. Others for their health, the ability to take care of their loved ones and the fact that they have a home.

Some are thankful to God for the blessings in their lives, whether they be ongoing ones or brand new, like getting to welcome a first grandchild.

Some are simply thankful for life.

“What I am thankful for this Thanksgiving is the ability to be able to get up and to live another day,” said Whitney Barkley, of Dayton. “I think every day that we get up is truly a clean slate in life to be who we want to be and I’m most thankful for being able to wake up and be ultimately who I am.”

Barkley said it’s important to be thankful about getting up with a clean slate because people often put themselves in a box.

“I think it’s important for us to live outside the box and to know that we always have options, we always have a choice to be who we want to be. It just starts with deciding.”

Emily Turner, of Beavercreek, said she and her husband are “definitely” thankful for family.

“We just lost my grandma a couple of weeks ago, so spending the time with family has been very important to me this year,” she said as she wipedc cotton candy from the faces of her 5-year-old and 3-year-old sons, who stood next to the stroller for her 6-month old son. “Having another little one in the family has just been everything to us, completing our family or feeling like we’re getting there.

“(We’re thankful for) just spending time with family and all of the gifts that God has given us, our health and our jobs.”

This Thanksgiving, Camory Brantley, who recently moved from Kettering to Maineville, is thankful for my her new 2-month old grandson, who she pushed in a stroller while out shopping on a recent Sunday afternoon.

“This is my first grandbaby,” she said, tearing up. “To watch my daughter give birth to my grandson, it made me understand what life was and what it means and it made me thankful how God has been good and my life changed and I’m here for him.”

Rawan Marouf, of Springboro, said she’s thankful for her three sons, ages 10, 7, and 6, who she considers the “spices” that season her life.

“They keep me so busy,” she said. “They push me to wake up every morning. I love them so much. I’m just thankful I have them.”

Kim Hensley, of Bellbrook, said she’s thankful for her family and her health.

“A lot of people in my family are dealing with some health issues, so I’m thankful that right now I have it.”

William Chose, of Riverside, said he recently left a homeless shelter after a year-and-a-half.

“I’m pretty thankful for some of the programs they have in the Dayton area that I’ve been able to get at least partway back towards getting on my feet,” Chase said. “I had a series of hacking incidents that led to my situation. There’s programs here that they were able to subsidize an apartment for me, which is definitely nice because you don’t get any sleep over there.”

Tammy Newsom, of Dayton, said she’s thankful for her ability to work and take care of her family.

“My (26-year-old) son has some challenges right now,” she said. “It’s just me and his dad, so I’ve got to be able to take care of everything and hold down the bottom line. I haven’t had two days off since August and I just consider myself blessed every day to be able to get up and do it all over again.

“I enjoy what I do and I consider it a gift to be able to take care of him like that.”

Gregory Passidomo, of Moraine, said he has to be “first of all, thankful to God for the grace that He gives me, His mercy, and just the direction to lead me in His will and something to help me do good.”

“He created me. He made me the person I am. He gave me his word and His promises,” Passidomo said. “I could just live by them. It’s a strength and a rock and a foundation that just keeps me heading in the right direction if I keep my eyes on him.

Passidomo said he’s also “pretty grateful” for the roof over his head and the clothes on his back.

Rya Thoms, of Springboro, said she is thankful for family.

“It’s important because it’s your family unit,” Thoms said. “It’s the people that believe in you, who trust in you, who love you unconditionally.”

Her son, Carson, said he’s thankful for his mother ‘because she’s part of my family and I love her.”