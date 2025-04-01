What happens after the Dayton NATO Spring Parliamentary assembly?

- Planners stressed the importance of making performances and exhibits accessible to Dayton audiences both before and after the event.
- The Sarajevo Philharmonic Orchestra and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra will perform a “Concert for Peace” Thursday, May 29 at the Schuster Center.
- “The ongoing capital improvements and beautification efforts happening now were previously planned initiatives but have been expedited in anticipation of the NATO event,” Dayton City Manager Shelley Dickstein said. “These enhancements will provide lasting benefits to residents, businesses, and visitors for years to come.”
Have more questions? Our Dayton NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly FAQ has answers.
In Other News
1
Dayton’s $100M counterclaim alleges breach of contract in Montgomery...
2
Woman’s death being investigated as homicide after body found in Dayton...
3
Mental health crisis calls end in death: Key takeaways from our...
4
When is the Dayton NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly?
5
Man accused of shooting, killing 26-year-old woman in Dayton