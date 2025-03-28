What is NATO?

NATO, which stands for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a security alliance of 32 countries from North America and Europe.
- NATO was formed in 1949 with the signing of the Washington Treaty.
- The Alliance’s creation was part of a broader effort to serve three purposes: deterring Soviet expansionism, forbidding the revival of nationalist militarism in Europe through a strong North American presence on the continent, and encouraging European political integration.
