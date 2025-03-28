Breaking: What does Trump’s executive order on voting mean for Ohio?

What is NATO?

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte speaks during his visit to the SGH Warsaw School of Economics in Warsaw, Poland, Wednesday, March 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski)

NATO, which stands for the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, is a security alliance of 32 countries from North America and Europe.

  • NATO was formed in 1949 with the signing of the Washington Treaty.
  • The Alliance’s creation was part of a broader effort to serve three purposes: deterring Soviet expansionism, forbidding the revival of nationalist militarism in Europe through a strong North American presence on the continent, and encouraging European political integration.

Learn more about the NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly to be held in downtown Dayton May 22-26.

