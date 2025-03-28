What is the NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly that Dayton will host in May?

The May 22-26 event is the first North Atlantic Treaty Organization Parliamentary Assembly session to be held stateside in more than two decades, as well as the first time a Spring Session has been held in the U.S. What is a Parliamentary Assembly and what will be discussed?

the NATO PA provides a forum to address key issues on the Alliance's defense and security agenda. These sessions bring together 281 members from NATO countries and around 100 partner legislators to influence NATO discussions through debates, reports and resolutions. Differences between Fall, Spring Sessions. During the Fall Session, committees produce policy recommendation reports on identified issues that will then be discussed in its Spring Session. You can read these reports on the NATO PA website.

Reports are then revised for further discussion and adoption at the Annual Session in the autumn.

While non-binding, the adopted reports and resolutions reflect the collective voice of NATO member parliaments, reinforcing transparency, parliamentary oversight, and the transatlantic bond.