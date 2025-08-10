What Montgomery County is doing to erase the drug overdose stigma and promote recovery

That’s why the Montgomery County Community Overdose Action Team is hosing Overdose Awareness Day Tuesday in downtown Dayton. The day is used to remember the lives lost to overdose and provide awareness, education and recovery to those struggling.

The event will be held from 5-8 p.m. at Levitt Pavilion.

Naloxone, also commonly known under the brand name Narcan, is a life-saving medication that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose will be provided for free at the event. Those who attend can learn how to administer the medication.

The event was hosted downtown for the first time in August 2023 with over 600 attendees from the treatment and behavioral health community, law enforcement, first responders, county commissioners and more.

Government officials who are also Dayton community members have spoken at the Overdose Awareness Day in the past. County Commissioner Judy Dodge has opened the event each year.

Harm reduction is a public health approach that focuses on diminishing drug use consequences including the transmission of infectious disease and the prevention of overdose. It’s focused on providing care that is free of stigma surrounding drug overdoses.

“It’s a mix of remembrance, some solemnity and we’re also celebrating people that have overdosed and survived and maybe moved into recovery or are ready to move into recovery,” said Dawn Schwartz, the MCCOAT project manager.

A new campaign called, “Faces of Harm Reduction” will be introduced at the event. Created by MCCOAT, it’s message is to provide a voice around the importance of harm reduction not only from those currently using substances, but those in treatment and early recovery, long term recovery and behavioral health treatment spaces in Montgomery County.

Schwartz said the campaign will use a wide range of people who are actively in treatment or in recovery.

“If you save that life and they get into recovery, you’ve just done the community a great justice because that person is working towards being a great community member,” Schwartz said. “(To) being a good daughter or son or wife or colleague again.”

In 2023, Schwartz and the planning committee were intentional with the event taking place downtown with the foot traffic of the city and those using the bus lines.

She said it was important for the event to provide a free, hot meal and a dessert.

Armada Recovery of Dayton attended Overdose Awareness Day last year and the group is attending this year as a sponsor, providing hot meals to all who attend.

Armada is an addiction treatment center offering alcohol and drug treatment to men, women, couples and pregnant women.

“We’re very client driven so anytime something like this arises we’re happy to fill that need and be any kind of resource the community would need,” said Kasey Allen, regional business development supervisor at Armada Recovery.

Schwartz said destigmatizing substance use begins with understanding that anyone can be struggling with addiction. She said people deserve respect and should be given the opportunity to change their lives.

“Don’t write off somebody because they’re trapped in addiction. Set boundaries but be supportive and offer reasonable help,” Schwartz said.

International Overdose Awareness Day is observed annually on Aug. 31.