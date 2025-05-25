What NATO is trying to accomplish in Dayton

Explore Marches through Dayton end on bridges protesting NATO assembly on Saturday

The gathering in Dayton, which ends Monday, is aiming to create policy recommendations for NATO leaders planning to meet June 24 to June 26 for a summit in The Hague, Netherlands, “to set the Alliance’s future path,” the alliance said.

NATO leaders say they’re coming to grips with the need to invest well above 2% of NATO members’ gross domestic product on their respective militaries, as a time when China and Russia are reconstituting their armed forces.

The four-day session in Dayton brings together more than 240 lawmakers from the 32 NATO members and partner nations, NATO said.

The alliance’s priorities include military spending, authoritarianism and Ukraine’s future.

“Allies must also make clear they stand with Ukraine […] and are unwavering in the principles this alliance stands for, including the principle that no third country should have a veto over NATO membership,” assembly President Marcos Perestrello said.

“Let us reaffirm we stand united, strong together, guided by the clarity of our mission to defend peace, security, and democracy,” he also said.

In a final plenary meeting set for Monday, the assembly is expected to adopt a declaration titled “Taking NATO Deterrence and Defense to the Next Level at The Hague Summit,” addressing “fairer burden-sharing between the United States, Canada and Europe.

The assembly’s five committees will also discuss reports on issues including NATO’s future Russia strategy, the importance of drone warfare, and Chinese disinformation.