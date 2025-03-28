What roads will be closed for the Dayton NATO Parliamentary Assembly?

Access to much of downtown Dayton will be restricted from May 21-27 as the city hosts the 2025 Spring Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.
Proposed restricted area for 'NATO village'
- All vehicle traffic in the NATO Village zone will be restricted, and pedestrian access will be limited.
- From North to South, the zone includes Monument Ave. to Third St.
- From West to East, the zone includes N. Wilkinson St. to Riverside Drive at its furthest points.
- The zone covers roughly 68 acres of downtown.
- The boundaries are subject to change based on security developments.
Learn more about the NATO Spring Parliamentary Assembly to be held in downtown Dayton May 22-26.
