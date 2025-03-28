What roads will be closed for the Dayton NATO Parliamentary Assembly?

Breaking: What does Trump’s executive order on voting mean for Ohio?

The city of Dayton plans to install new lighting at the Pvt. George Washington Fair monument, which is part of a plaza on an island located in the middle of North Main Street, between Monument Avenue and First Street. Lighting upgrades are being made on Main Street ahead of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly event in Dayton in late May. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Access to much of downtown Dayton will be restricted from May 21-27 as the city hosts the 2025 Spring Session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly.

Proposed restricted area for 'NATO village'

Access to much of downtown Dayton will be restricted from May 21-27 as the city hosts the 2025 Spring Session - NATO Parliamentary Assembly. All vehicle traffic would be restricted, and pedestrian access would be limited. The boundaries may change.

  • All vehicle traffic in the NATO Village zone will be restricted, and pedestrian access will be limited.
  • From North to South, the zone includes Monument Ave. to Third St.
  • From West to East, the zone includes N. Wilkinson St. to Riverside Drive at its furthest points.
  • The zone covers roughly 68 acres of downtown.
  • The boundaries are subject to change based on security developments.
