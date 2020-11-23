What to do if your business has positive COVID-19 case

Businesses are advised to be transparent, so that employees know what is being done to protect them, such as disinfecting workspaces and quarantining close contacts. However, the health department flyer said not to identify the employee who tested positive.

Internal contact tracing should be done to determine close contacts of the infected worker. A close contact is someone who has been within six feet of the person who tested positive for COVID-19 for 15 minutes or longer within 48 hours before either the positive case developed symptoms or was tested, according to Public Health.